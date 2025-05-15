In a compelling display of integrated warfighting capabilities and operational synergy, the Indian Army successfully conducted the large-scale field training exercise ‘Teesta Prahar’ at the Teesta Field Firing Range.

The exercise was held on May 8 to 10, 2025.

Held in the challenging riverine terrain of North Bengal-Sikkim sector, the exercise reaffirmed the Army’s all-terrain combat preparedness and technological prowess.

The high-intensity drill involved coordinated maneuvers by multiple arms and services, including Infantry, Artillery, Armoured Corps, Mechanised Infantry, Engineers, Signals, Para Special Forces, and Army Aviation units. Designed to simulate real-time battlefield scenarios, the exercise tested tactical execution, rapid response, and joint force interoperability under dynamic combat conditions.

A key highlight of ‘Teesta Prahar’ was the operational validation of newly inducted next-generation weapon systems, high-mobility platforms, precision strike capabilities, and advanced surveillance technologies. The integrated use of drones, battlefield communication systems, and modern firepower platforms underlined the Indian Army’s continued thrust on modernization and future-ready warfare.



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Emphasizing jointness and seamless coordination among different combat arms, the exercise involved synchronized assaults, tactical fire support, coordinated mobility drills, and air-ground integration — all aimed at refining mission execution in high-pressure, multi-domain operational environments.

Senior military commanders overseeing the exercise lauded the troops for their high state of morale, professionalism, and adaptability. “Teesta Prahar stands as a testimony to the Indian Army’s sharpened edge, strategic depth, and relentless pursuit of operational excellence,” one senior officer remarked.

With rising regional complexities and evolving security challenges, ‘Teesta Prahar’ demonstrated that the Indian Army remains ever-ready, battle-hardened, and capable of delivering decisive outcomes across terrain and threats. The exercise marks a significant milestone in enhancing warfighting proficiency and integrated combat leadership across the Eastern Command theatre.