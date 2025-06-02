In response to emergency repair work necessitated by a sharp rise in the water level of the Teesta River, the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) has issued a traffic advisory restricting vehicular movement on National Highway 10 (NH-10) from Sevoke to Rangpo.

According to an official statement released by the Deputy General Manager (Projects), PMU-Siliguri, on Sunday, full traffic closure will be enforced on June 2 and 3 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM at four critical points along the highway: near Suntaley (Km 14.45), near Likhuveer (Km 26–28), near Melli (Km 33–34), and Km 49.98. This 52-kilometre stretch of NH-10 serves as a vital lifeline connecting Siliguri in West Bengal to Sikkim.

NHIDCL confirmed that the traffic regulation measures will be implemented in coordination with district administrations of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Namchi, Pakyong, and Gangtok to ensure seamless enforcement and public safety.

Meanwhile, the Sikkim Tourism Department has issued a separate advisory urging tourists to remain alert and well-informed during the upcoming monsoon season. With the likelihood of heavy rainfall, there are heightened concerns over landslides and potential road blockages on routes leading to remote and high-altitude destinations.

“Your safety remains our utmost priority,” the department emphasized. “In the event of road closures or emergencies, all necessary relief and evacuation measures will be undertaken to assist stranded tourists.”

Tourists and commuters are advised to follow official updates and advisories before planning travel in the region.