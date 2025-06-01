In light of the rising water levels of the Teesta River, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Gangtok, has issued a public safety advisory urging residents to avoid venturing near the riverbanks.





The Singtam Nagar Panchayat has called on the public to stay calm and not panic, emphasizing that the advisory is purely precautionary and aimed at ensuring public safety.



The DDMA has requested residents to remain alert and follow updates from official channels. Simultaneously, all Nodal Officers for Disaster Management under Gangtok District have been instructed to maintain a high state of alert and coordinate closely with field functionaries deployed along the Teesta river belt.



Officials on duty at vulnerable stretches have already been briefed, while all line departments have been directed to report any emergency developments immediately to the District Control Room at 03592-204995 or contact respective district heads.



The advisory also stresses the importance of disseminating the warning to staff, relatives, and communities residing near the river. Gangtok district authorities are actively monitoring the situation, particularly around Singtam, and assure that further updates will be shared as necessary.



The DDMA expressed gratitude for public cooperation and emphasized the need for continued vigilance to prevent any untoward incidents.