North and East Sikkim received heavy snowfall on February 26, blocking Tsomgo lake and Nathula from 15th mile.

Following snowfall permits for tourist vehicles have been stopped.



North Sikkim on February 22 witnessed its first snowfall as the area was covered in a blanket of snow.

Places like Lachung, Lachung, and upper reaches in North Sikkim received a good amount of snowfall following snowfall a severe cold wave has gripped the state of Sikkim and adjoining areas.



The district administration has warned locals to be wary of the situation as many strategic points have been cut-off for communication as snowfall wrapped highways.



It may be noted here that cold wave has gripped the entire state of Sikkim with weathermen forecasting more snowfall in the next few hours.



Another aspect of snowfall is that due to snowfall tourists are attracted Sikkim is already receiving a good number of tourists and travel planners have already started receiving bookings from across the nation.



It is worth mentioning that in Sikkim, Pelling is one of the best villages where you can enjoy snowfall in the state.

The village is located at a high altitude which offers an incredible opportunity of witnessing the brilliant heritage monuments dating back to the 17th century.



Also read : Fresh snowfall in North Sikkim, several areas wrapped in white sheet