Thousands of women rally in Sikkim's Gangtok supporting Women’s Reservation Act

Gangtok witnessed a massive show of support for the Women’s Reservation Act on April 17, as thousands of women participated in a rally across the Sikkim capital. The procession began from Tata Stand in Deorali and concluded at Paljor Stadium, passing through key locations including Pani House, Metro Point, and Hospital Dara.

Participants from various sections of society, including civil society groups, government employees, and political activists, joined the rally carrying the national flag and raising slogans in favour of the legislation, which provides 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

SKM MLA from Upper Burtuk, Kala Rai, one of the organisers, described the Act as a moment of pride for the nation and said the rally was a collective expression of gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling a long-standing demand.

According to organisers, nearly 25,000 women from all six districts of Sikkim took part in the rally, highlighting widespread support for greater political representation of women.