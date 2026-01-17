Three-day paragliding championship kicks off in Sikkim’s Pakyong

A three-day Flying Festival and Paragliding Accuracy Championship began in Sikkim’s Pakyong district on January 16, marking a significant boost to adventure tourism in the state, officials said.

Organised by the Rhenock Tourism Development Society in collaboration with the Sikkim Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, the event has drawn 62 paragliders from across India and neighbouring Nepal.

Flights are being conducted from two designated take-off points—Amba and Thumki Dara. Officials said the competition will include a minimum of four rounds and up to twelve rounds, depending on prevailing weather conditions.

The championship is being officiated by judges from Nepal, Mizoram, Assam, West Bengal and Sikkim, ensuring adherence to international standards. Winners will be awarded in both individual and team categories.

Officials added that Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang is scheduled to attend the closing day of the championship, which is expected to further highlight Pakyong as an emerging hub for adventure sports and tourism in the region.