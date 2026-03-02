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Three killed as truck plunges into gorge in Sikkim's Gyalshing

Three killed as truck plunges into gorge in Sikkim's Gyalshing

Three people died when a truck fell into a gorge in Gyalshing, Sikkim. Authorities have launched an investigation to pinpoint the cause, amid concerns over hazardous routes in the region. 

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Three killed as truck plunges into gorge in Sikkim's Gyalshing

Three men lost their lives when a truck loaded with construction materials plunged into a deep gorge in Sikkim's Gyalshing district early on March 1.

Police reports indicate the vehicle was travelling from Dentam to Gyalshing along the treacherous Tikzeck Veer stretch when the mishap occurred.

Among the victims were driver Pradeep Chettri, 40, from Salley, and two labourers—Nagendra Gurung, 18, from Lingchom, and Onchen Bhutia, 20, from Sindrabong.

Authorities have launched an investigation to pinpoint the cause, amid concerns over hazardous routes in the region. 

Further details are awaited.

Edited By: Aparmita
Published On: Mar 02, 2026
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