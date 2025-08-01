Three low-intensity earthquakes hit northeast and east India in one night

A series of mild earthquakes were recorded late Thursday night and early Friday across the eastern and northeastern regions of India, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

While no damage or casualties were reported, the tremors have drawn attention to ongoing seismic activity in the region.

The first tremor, measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale, struck Gangtok, Sikkim, around midnight. The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, which typically increases the likelihood of surface-level impact, though none was reported in this case.

Shortly after, a 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Kalimpong, West Bengal. This event also originated at a shallow depth, measured at just 5 kilometres below the surface. Residents in nearby areas felt minor vibrations, but no disruptions were noted.

Further east, a slightly stronger earthquake hit Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, registering a magnitude of 3.3. This quake occurred at a depth of 65 kilometres, which typically reduces the likelihood of significant surface tremors.

The NCS continues to monitor the region, which is known for its seismic sensitivity due to its position along the Himalayan fault lines. Officials have advised residents to remain alert but not alarmed, as such low-intensity tremors are not uncommon in these areas.