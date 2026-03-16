Thunderstorm disrupts power supply in parts of Sikkim, several 66 kV transmission lines trip

Power supply was disrupted in several parts of Sikkim following a severe thunderstorm that led to the tripping of multiple 66 kV transmission lines, according to an official statement issued on March 15.

The Sikkim Power Department said that during the thunderstorm on the evening of March 15, a conductor of the 66 kV Rorathang–Rungli transmission line snapped near the Amba area in Pakyong district, disrupting electricity supply to the Rongli and Rhenock areas.

In Gangtok district, sparks accompanied by a loud noise were reported near the Nami area along the 66 kV Marchak–Macleods transmission line. The incident affected power supply to Nimtar, Topakhani, Singtam and the Khandong belt.

Officials also stated that the 66 kV LLHP–Sichey transmission line could not be sustained during trial charging.

Meanwhile, in Mangan district, heavy sparks and loud noise were observed near the G. B. Pant Wildlife Sanctuary area during trial charging of the 66 kV Perbing–Phodong transmission line, leading to disruption of power supply across the district.

The power department said teams have been deployed to patrol the affected transmission lines and carry out rectification work. Efforts are underway to restore normal electricity supply at the earliest, while temporary outages may also occur in other districts during the restoration process.