Tibetan community in Sikkim's Gangtok protests China's new 'Ethnic Unity and Progress Law'

The Tibetan Settlement Office (TSO), Gangtok, along with members of the Tibetan community in Gangtok, has condemned China's newly introduced "Ethnic Unity and Progress Law," expressing concern that it could undermine the cultural, linguistic and religious rights of ethnic minority communities.

In a statement, the community alleged that the law, which is set to come into effect on July 1, would promote the use of Mandarin Chinese as the dominant language in education, governance and public life in regions such as Tibet. They claimed the legislation would further restrict the use of indigenous languages and cultural practices.

The protesters also expressed concern over provisions they said require parents to promote loyalty to the Communist Party of China, alleging that the law could be used to suppress the transmission of traditional cultural and religious heritage.

The Tibetan community further criticised what they described as provisions with potential implications beyond China's borders, claiming the law could be used against individuals or organisations that publicly criticise it.

Calling the legislation a threat to the identity and cultural heritage of minority communities, the TSO and members of the Tibetan community urged the international community to pay attention to the issue and support the protection of fundamental human rights and cultural freedoms.