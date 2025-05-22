Indra Hang Subba, Member of Parliament from Sikkim, set a strong tone during his address at the while speaking during his address at the India Today State of the States Conclave urged Centre for improved accessibility and connectivity, key concerns that have long held back the full potential of the region. “We want better accessibility, better connectivity, and robust infrastructure. Despite the lack of incentives, people can and will come here and invest, because of what Sikkim inherently offers,” he remarked.

Highlighting the long battle for educational equity, Subba underlined how it took over three decades of persistent struggle to establish even a single central university in Sikkim. “We had to fight for more than 30 years just for one central university. That shows how overlooked we have been,” he said, calling for more quality educational institutions to be established in the region.

Subba’s passion for youth empowerment was evident as he spoke about nurturing leadership that surpasses the present. “We aspire to create good leaders—leaders who will not only follow us but outdo us in every aspect. This is how we grow as a society,” he added.

Another major concern voiced by Subba was the environmental vulnerability of the Himalayan region. He stressed the need for long-term sustainability, especially in relation to floods, which he described as a recurring disaster that often goes underreported. “The Himalayan region is home to vital freshwater sources. Yet, year after year, we suffer from floods. I have repeatedly raised this with the Centre. We must act now to protect these resources for the future generations,” he said.

Echoing the theme of youth empowerment, DT Lepcha, Rajya Sabha MP from Sikkim called upon the younger generation to broaden their career aspirations. “The government is doing its part, but now the youth must also take initiative. I see many young people only chasing white-collar or government jobs. We must encourage them to explore other fields too,” he stated.

Lepcha added that Sikkim's relatively low crime rate and supportive governance environment make it an ideal location for young businesses to flourish. He expressed optimism in the way the Centre is engaging with Sikkim's development, noting that it will likely create more opportunities for local youth.