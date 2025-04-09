In a significant stride towards educational empowerment, ten meritorious girl students from various districts of Sikkim have been selected to pursue their studies at the prestigious Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. This opportunity comes under the Chief Minister's Meritorious Scholarship Scheme, an initiative by the Government of Sikkim aimed at nurturing academic talent by facilitating access to quality education outside the state.

To mark the occasion, a special farewell ceremony was held in Gangtok on April 9. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang graced the event and personally interacted with the selected students. He extended his blessings by presenting each student with a traditional khada, symbolizing good luck and auspicious beginnings. The Chief Minister also shared words of encouragement, urging the students to work hard, stay focused, and bring pride to their families and the state.

“Education is the most powerful tool for progress. I’m proud of these young girls who have earned this opportunity through their dedication. They carry the aspirations of Sikkim with them,” said CM Tamang during his address.

The selected students will be enrolling at Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya, a reputed all-girls boarding school known for its strong academic framework, leadership training, and emphasis on holistic development.

Under the CM Meritorious Scholarship Scheme, all primary expenses including tuition, boarding, textbooks, uniforms, and travel are fully covered. The initiative is designed to empower Sikkimese students to compete at national academic platforms and to help them unlock their full potential in premier institutions across India.

This move underscores the state government’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and expanding educational opportunities for deserving students, especially young girls, from Sikkim.