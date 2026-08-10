Torrential rain blocks NH-10 in Sikkim’s Bardang, traffic disrupted

Torrential overnight rainfall blocked a stretch of National Highway-10 at 20 Mile in Bardang, Sikkim, after debris and other materials washed onto the road, disrupting vehicular movement.

The affected stretch became impassable, leaving vehicles stranded and causing delays along the key route connecting Sikkim with West Bengal.

Road clearance teams and officials have been deployed to the site, with work underway to remove the debris and restore traffic movement. Authorities are also monitoring nearby stretches for fresh blockages, landslides and other damage amid continuing rain.

NH-10 is a crucial lifeline for Sikkim, carrying commuters, tourists, commercial vehicles and essential supplies. Disruptions along the highway can significantly affect connectivity between the state and the rest of the country.

Drivers have been advised to exercise caution while travelling through vulnerable stretches until the road is fully cleared and declared safe for movement.