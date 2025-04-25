Tour operators and tourist taxi services in North Sikkim have received an urgent advisory, in the wake of continuous rainfall and major landslides that have left over 1,000 tourists stranded in the Lachen and Lachung regions.

The advisory was issued by Sikkim's Travel Agents Association following information from the district administration of North Sikkim and Chungthang Sub-Division.

All stranded tourists have been advised to remain at their current locations for safety. Efforts are underway to restore the Chungthang–Lachung road, which remains a critical link for evacuation.

Meanwhile, evacuation process for the stranded tourists has begun, in coordination of local authorities and security personnel to ensure the safe return of tourists trapped in the Lachung area.

Authorities have informed that once the Chungthang–Lachung route is cleared, tourists stranded in Lachen will be moved via the Donkala–Lachung route.

In the meantime, all tour operators and hoteliers have been requested to:

Take full responsibility for their respective guests

Ensure proper arrangements for safety, food, and accommodation

Maintain coordination with local authorities for rescue and logistical support

Officials on the ground, including the Subdivision and North District Administration teams, are actively monitoring the situation and assisting those affected.

“For any further information or assistance, please feel free to contact us. We are at Ground 0 along with the Subdivision and North District Administration, actively monitoring the situation and extending support,” the statement said.

For further assistance, the administration has encouraged stakeholders to reach out to officials on-site for real-time support and information.

Earlier on April 24, the Permit Cell of Sikkim Police had announced the suspension of all tourist permits to North Sikkim with immediate effect. This move came as a precaution after continuous downpours triggered massive landslides at Munshithang on the Lachen-Chungthang route and at Lema/Bob on the Lachung-Chungthang road. These critical landslide zones cut off access to several areas popular with tourists.

“In view of the present situation, no permits will be issued for tourists planning to travel to North Sikkim,” read the official statement from the Permit Cell. All previously issued permits for April 25 were also declared cancelled.