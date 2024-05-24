The Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, on May 24 held a high-level meeting to issue a new fare chart, including permit charges for Gangtok to Nathula, Tsomgo point and Baba Mandir Point.

The meeting was conducted under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary and attended by DGP, ACS Home, Pr. Secretary, Tourisma CAv. Commissioner cum Secretary Transport, Secretary Tourism and CAv. Secretary Home, IG Check Post and concerned Army officers.

The changes were made after approval of the competent authority was taken.

Taxi fares for luxury vehicles has been revised to Rs 7000.

Taxi fares for normal vehicles has been revised to Rs 6500.

Furthermore, the order also states that tourists may contact Tourism and Civil Aviation Department on 9434182178, Police Check Post on 7908081127 and Transport Department on 9434126851 for any issues related to charging of excess fares.

It added, “Anyone found violating the above-mentioned rates shall be dealt strictly in accordance with the relevant provisions of Central Motor Vehicle Act 1988 & CMV Rules 1989 and Sikkim Motor Vehicles Rules 1991 by Transport department.”

Furthermore, the daily limit of Nathula permit to be issued by Tourism and Civil Aviation Department is enhanced to 800 vehicles up to June 30, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Union Tourism Ministry had raised concerns about 'exploitative' cab and permit rates in Sikkim in a letter to the state's tourism and civil aviation department.

The letter, sent by the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) of the ministry on May 13, cited several complaints lodged by tourists visiting the Himalayan state.

Earlier, the delegation from taxi associations voiced concerns about the requirement for the mandatory use of seat belts, particularly in hilly regions, during a meeting with the Secretary of Transport at Yatayat Bhavan in Sikkim on May 24.