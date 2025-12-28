Tourism boom pushes Sikkim to record highs, sparks overtourism concerns

Sikkim is witnessing an unprecedented tourism boom, with visitor numbers soaring to record levels and popular destinations struggling to cope with the sudden influx. From the bustling streets of MG Marg in Gangtok to the snow-laden valleys of North Sikkim, the Himalayan state has emerged as one of India’s most sought-after mountain destinations in 2025.

This December, MG Marg presents a picture of near-constant congestion. Tourists from major Indian cities and overseas throng the pedestrian boulevard, clicking photographs against the backdrop of a snow-clad Kanchenjunga. Traffic snarls have become routine, taxis blare horns, and most hotels display “No Vacancy” signs. Local residents say such crowds were once limited to peak festivals, but have now become a daily reality.

The current surge marks a dramatic turnaround for a state that endured successive crises over the past five years. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced Sikkim to shut its borders, bringing its tourism-dependent economy to a standstill. Foreign tourist arrivals plunged from over 49,000 in 2019 to fewer than 20,000 in 2020, while hotels, taxis and tour operators struggled to survive.

Just as the sector began recovering, another disaster struck in October 2023, when a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) devastated the Teesta River valley. Roads, bridges and settlements were washed away, cutting off North Sikkim—home to iconic destinations such as Lachung and Lachen—for months. Tourism declined sharply amid fears of landslides and damaged infrastructure, raising doubts about the sector’s long-term future.

By 2025, however, Sikkim’s tourism narrative has taken a remarkable turn. Visitor arrivals have surged past pre-pandemic levels, with more than 1.2 million tourists recorded by October alone. Official projections indicate that total arrivals could reach 17–18 lakh by the end of the year—figures that would have seemed implausible just two years ago.

Data from the first five months of 2025 highlights the pace of recovery. Between January and May, domestic tourist arrivals stood at 8.43 lakh, marking a 24.2 per cent rise compared to the same period in 2024. March 2025 emerged as a standout month, registering 1.77 lakh domestic visitors—nearly double the numbers seen in March 2023.

Traditionally quieter winter months have also transformed into a peak season, with snow enthusiasts, bikers, trekkers and families flocking to Sikkim’s monasteries, frozen lakes and Himalayan landscapes.

In North Sikkim, the impact has been particularly intense. Lachung, a village once known for its calm ambience and apple orchards, has seen hotels operate at full capacity during peak weeks. Locals warn that tourist numbers far exceed the fragile mountain region’s carrying capacity. Roads designed for light traffic are now choked with vehicles, waste generation has increased sharply, and environmental stress is becoming increasingly visible.

“We are witnessing nearly three times the usual tourist inflow,” said Lukendra Rasaily, Chairman of the Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC). “Lachung is completely packed, and there is even a shortage of vehicles to meet demand.”

Gangtok and East Sikkim are facing similar pressures. Tourist hotspots such as Nathu La Pass and Zuluk have witnessed queues stretching for kilometres, while Pelling has seen a sharp rise in footfall due to its panoramic views of Kanchenjunga. Adventure biking tours have expanded rapidly, prompting concerns over noise pollution, congestion and road safety.

A severe shortage of vehicles has emerged as one of the sector’s biggest challenges. Tourism in Sikkim relies heavily on taxis and shared jeeps, but demand has far outpaced availability. Luxury vehicles are difficult to book in Gangtok, while travellers report paying inflated fares, particularly for trips to North Sikkim, where infrastructure is still recovering from the 2023 floods.

Officials attribute much of the resurgence to swift recovery measures and aggressive promotion. Damaged roads and bridges were repaired, and North Sikkim reopened by early 2024. Post-pandemic initiatives, including reduced helicopter fares on the Gangtok–Bagdogra route, helped attract high-end travellers. Community-run homestays and eco-tourism trekking circuits also gained popularity amid rising global demand for sustainable travel.

Confidence in the sector was further boosted by the Khangchendzonga International Tourism Conclave held in September 2025. Rasaily, reappointed as STDC chairman for a second term in July, has maintained that tourism is firmly “on a growth path” under the state government’s long-term vision.

However, experts are cautioning against the risks of unchecked growth. A 2025 study examining tourism trends in Sikkim over a 13-year period found that rapidly increasing arrivals are placing significant strain on local resources. In ecologically sensitive regions such as Lachung, daily carrying capacity is already being exceeded, leading to pollution of rivers, disturbance of wildlife habitats and growing resentment among residents.

The Sikkim Mountaineering Association has also urged authorities to avoid mistakes witnessed in neighbouring regions, including overcrowding and excessive commercialisation of fragile and sacred landscapes.

Public sentiment remains divided. While taxi drivers, homestay owners and hospitality workers report record earnings, others say the surge has eroded quality of life. Tourism, which attracted over 1.5 million visitors in 2023, continues to be a critical economic lifeline, but concerns over sustainability are mounting.

In response, the state government has rolled out several measures in 2025, including online permit systems for Nathu La and North Sikkim, QR-coded taxi fare charts, and eco-sensitive travel regulations in vulnerable zones. Authorities are also encouraging tourists to explore lesser-known destinations to reduce pressure on established hotspots.

“The focus is on balance,” Rasaily said. “Tourism is growing rapidly, but we are working to distribute visitor flow, promote offbeat locations and safeguard our environment.”

Sikkim’s surge mirrors a nationwide tourism rebound. By August 2025, India recorded 56 lakh foreign tourist arrivals and an estimated 303 crore domestic visits.

As the year draws to a close, Sikkim finds itself at a critical crossroads. The tourism boom has restored livelihoods, rebuilt confidence after successive crises, and firmly placed the state back on the global travel map. Yet, the long-term impact will depend on how effectively growth is managed.

For now, MG Marg remains crowded, taxis are booked out, and hotels continue to operate at near-full capacity—clear signs that Sikkim’s tourism revival is real, robust and reshaping the state’s future.