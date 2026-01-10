Tourist footfall in Sikkim crosses 17 lakh in 2025; December records highest monthly arrivals

Sikkim’s tourism sector has witnessed a robust post-pandemic resurgence, with total tourist arrivals crossing 17 lakh in 2025, building on a strong recovery that began in 2024, according to official data from the state’s Tourism and Civil Aviation Department.

Compiled departmental figures show that tourist footfall stood at approximately 16.25 lakh in 2024, rising further to around 17.45 lakh in 2025, reflecting renewed traveller confidence and sustained growth across both domestic and international segments.

Tourism officials noted that December 2025 emerged as the strongest month, recording the highest monthly footfall of nearly 2 lakh tourists. The surge was attributed to year-end holiday travel, winter tourism demand, and festive season vacations, signalling a clear return of peak-season travel patterns after years of disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Domestic tourism continued to be the backbone of Sikkim’s tourism revival. Data shows that domestic tourist numbers, which had dropped sharply during 2020 and 2021 due to nationwide lockdowns and travel restrictions, began recovering steadily from 2022 onwards. By 2023, domestic arrivals had returned close to pre-pandemic levels, with momentum strengthening further through 2024 and 2025.

In 2025 alone, domestic tourist arrivals crossed 11.5 lakh, driven by demand from travellers across eastern, northern, and major metropolitan regions of India. Officials said traditional peak travel periods such as April–May and October–December, particularly December, once again witnessed heavy inflows, supported by school vacations, festive holidays, and favourable weather conditions across the state.

Foreign tourist arrivals, though smaller in volume, have also shown a gradual upward trend. International tourism remained severely affected during 2020 and part of 2021 due to border closures and global travel restrictions. However, from 2022 onwards, foreign tourist inflow resumed steadily as international travel normalised.

By 2025, foreign tourist arrivals crossed 0.6 lakh, marking a visible recovery, though still below pre-COVID peaks. Tourism officials attributed the improvement to the reopening of trekking routes, protected areas, monasteries, and eco-tourism destinations, along with improved connectivity and promotional efforts.

Officials said the consistent rise in tourist numbers underscores Sikkim’s growing appeal as a year-round destination and highlights the sector’s resilience despite multiple setbacks in recent years.