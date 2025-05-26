Tourists leaving Sikkim on May 29 have to leave by 6 am, the government announced on May 26. The directive comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit and is aimed at ensuring smooth vehicular traffic in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

PM Modi will visit the state on that day to participate in a function marking the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood.

"As we are aware, that the State of Sikkim has completed a remarkable milestone of 50 glorious years of Statehood on 16th May 2025. On this auspicious occasion, Hon'ble Prime Minister of India will be gracing the occasion in the State with his presence on 29th of May 2025," said the advisory issued by the Tourism & Civil Aviation Department.

"In view of this and to ensure smooth vehicular movement and tight security arrangements, all the visitors/tourists leaving Gangtok on 29.05.2025 are kindly requested to leave by 6.00 am," it said.