Traffic curbs imposed in Gangtok ahead of PM Modi’s two-day Sikkim visit

Vehicular movement in parts of Gangtok has been restricted as Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins a two-day visit to Sikkim on Monday, April 27. The Sikkim Police has imposed temporary traffic curbs, including the closure of a key stretch of National Highway between Ganju Lama Dwar and Zero Point, citing security requirements.

Officials said the approximately 3-kilometre stretch will remain closed from 2:30 pm onwards to facilitate the secure movement of the Prime Minister’s convoy. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes to minimise disruption.

Security arrangements have been intensified across the capital city, with multiple agencies coordinating to monitor movement and ensure adherence to protocols. Authorities stated that normal traffic flow will resume once security clearance is granted.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in Gangtok at around 3 pm. His official engagements will commence on April 28 with a visit to the Orchidarium at 9:30 am, followed by participation in the closing ceremony marking the 50th Year of Statehood of Sikkim at Paljor Stadium around 10 am.

During the event, the Prime Minister will address attendees and is expected to inaugurate, dedicate and lay foundation stones for multiple development projects spanning infrastructure, healthcare, education, connectivity, tourism and agriculture sectors.

Authorities have stated that comprehensive security and traffic management measures are in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the high-level visit.