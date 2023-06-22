In a devastating incident near Rimbi waterfalls at Geyzing in West Sikkim, a 51-year-old tourist from Maharashtra tragically lost her life after being hit by a vehicle.

The victim has been identified as Kavita Gadgil, while her husband, Rajiv Gadgil, sustained injuries and has been referred to a private health facility in Siliguri.

The unfortunate incident occurred as the couple, accompanied by their two sons and a daughter-in-law, were enjoying a sightseeing trip in Pelling. On Thursday, they visited Rimbi waterfall, where the incident took place.

Eyewitnesses reported that the family had stopped at a canteen near Rimbi waterfall for tea when a vehicle suddenly struck them around 12:35 pm. The impact caused both the couple and the vehicle to fall approximately 70 feet into a gorge.

Quick rescue efforts were initiated, and the injured couple was rushed to Geyzing district hospital. Tragically, Kavita was pronounced dead, while Rajiv was transferred to a private health facility in Siliguri. The body of the deceased has been handed over to the family after the completion of the post-mortem examination. The grieving family has since departed for Siliguri.

In response to the incident, the police have arrested the driver of the vehicle, identified as Passang Norbu Bhutia. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the driver's son and sister who were also present in the vehicle.