Travel permits to Sikkim's Lachung to resume from September 8, tour operators directed to follow route timings

The Superintendent of Police, Mangan district, has announced that travel permits for Lachung in North Sikkim will be issued starting Monday, September 8, reopening access to some of the state’s most popular high-altitude tourist destinations — Lachung, Yumthang Valley, and Zero Point.



According to officials, permits are mandatory for both domestic and foreign travelers. Indian nationals must carry valid identity documents such as a voter ID, passport, or driving license, along with two passport-sized photographs. Foreign tourists, meanwhile, are required to obtain a Protected Area Permit (PAP), which can be processed at the Tourism Office in Gangtok, the District Administrative Centre in Mangan, or the Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s Office in Chungthang. They must also present a valid passport, visa, and two passport-sized photographs.



The district police have further urged tour operators to strictly adhere to designated route timings to ensure smooth traffic movement and safety along the narrow and challenging mountain roads.



Lachung, perched at around 8,600 feet, is a gateway to the famous Yumthang Valley — celebrated as the "Valley of Flowers" for its vibrant rhododendron blooms — and Zero Point, a snow-clad expanse offering stunning views of Himalayan peaks.



Authorities have cautioned travelers to take necessary precautions while visiting these high-altitude areas. Tourists are advised to wear warm clothing such as snow boots, gloves, and overcoats, which are readily available for rent at Yumthang Market. Visitors are also advised to carry sufficient cash, as ATMs are unavailable in the region.