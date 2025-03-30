Several travellers in Sikkim were fined by the Rangpo Nagar Panchayat (RNP) team for urinating in a public place near Atal Setu.

The bus driver of their vehicle was also penalized for failing to inform passengers about the rules against open defecation and the importance of cleanliness under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

According to officials, the incident took place in the morning on March 30, when a passenger bus halted near Atal Setu. Instead of using proper public restrooms, some travellers relieved themselves in an open space near the bridge. The RNP team, which was on routine inspection, immediately took action and imposed fines on the offenders.

The bus driver was also held accountable for not advising passengers about the availability of public washrooms and the state’s commitment to cleanliness.

The authorities said that such acts of public nuisance are strictly prohibited, and fines will be imposed on those who violate the rules. They also warned that repeated offences could lead to stricter actions, including higher fines or legal proceedings.

This action aligns with the broader initiative of the Sikkim government to maintain hygiene and cleanliness in public spaces. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has been actively promoting cleanliness and discipline as part of his vision for a better and more sustainable Sikkim. The chief minister has often emphasised that Swachhata (cleanliness) should not just be a government campaign but a way of life for every citizen.

Officials of the Rangpo Nagar Panchayat have urged all residents, travellers, and transport operators to act responsibly and follow hygiene norms. They highlighted that Rangpo, being an important entry point to Sikkim, should set an example for cleanliness and discipline. They also reminded that proper public toilets are available for use, and avoiding public urination will contribute to maintaining the beauty and hygiene of the town.

The state government has been taking strong measures to promote cleanliness and discourage unhygienic practices. Signboards have been placed at key locations, informing the public about Swachh Bharat Abhiyan rules and penalties for violations. Awareness campaigns are also being conducted to educate people about the importance of sanitation.

Officials have assured that strict monitoring will continue, and they have requested the cooperation of citizens in keeping Sikkim clean. "A clean environment is the responsibility of everyone. We need people to follow rules and use public facilities instead of polluting public places," an RNP official said.