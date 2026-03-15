Tree fall during storm kills woman in Sikkim, three injured as severe weather hits several areas

A woman was killed and three others injured after trees collapsed during strong winds and heavy rainfall in different parts of Sikkim on Sunday, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Kala Devi Chettri. She died after a tree fell on her during a thunderstorm at Rakdong Kafer under the Tumin-Lingi constituency.

Gangtok district police said the tree collapsed due to strong winds and heavy rain, striking Chettri on the head and killing her on the spot.

Severe weather conditions were reported across several parts of the state, with strong winds, heavy rainfall and hailstorms damaging trees and disrupting movement in multiple areas.

In a separate incident, three people were injured when another tree fell onto a passenger vehicle at Chota Singtam in Pakyong district amid the storm.

Local residents rushed the injured to a nearby hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

Officials said sudden weather changes affected several localities in Sikkim, with falling trees and storm activity causing disruptions.

Meanwhile, light showers were reported in parts of Delhi on Sunday morning as the weather turned cooler following high temperatures over the past few days.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the temperature in the national capital was recorded at 22.2°C at 5.30 am.

The weather office has forecast thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorms for March 15 and March 16.

Rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph was reported in several areas, including Safdarjung, Palam and Narela.

Officials said the showers are likely to bring relief from the recent heat, with several weather stations recording temperatures above 30°C on Saturday.