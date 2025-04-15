A large tree came crashing down near the local taxi stand in the main market of Singtam, Sikkim on the evening of April 14, damaging three vehicles.

The incident triggered panic among locals and commuters during peak hours.

The incident occurred when the area was bustling with activity, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Eyewitnesses described hearing a loud cracking sound moments before the tree fell, narrowly missing pedestrians.

Preliminary reports indicate that three vehicles — two taxis and a private car — sustained partial damage from the falling branches.

Local police and municipal officials quickly arrived at the scene to clear the obstruction and restore normal traffic flow.