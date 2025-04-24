A trekker from Kadamtala, Ranidunga, Sandeep Roy, has gone missing along the Goecha La trail in West Sikkim, prompting an extensive search operation in the high-altitude region. He was last seen on April 21 near Thangsing, a key stop on the route.

Roy was part of an eight-member group and was reportedly trailing behind when he disappeared. The terrain, known for its steep paths and unpredictable weather, has made the search particularly challenging.

Rescue operations involving local authorities, police, and residents from nearby villages are underway. Teams are scouring the area, but progress has been slow due to rough conditions and limited visibility.

The remaining members of the trekking group are expected to arrive in Yuksom later today and may assist investigators with more details on the circumstances leading up to Roy’s disappearance.

Officials have urged trekkers to exercise extra caution and maintain communication, especially in isolated stretches of the trail.

More details are awaited.