Prominent tribal leader Tseten Tashi Bhutia has sounded a clarion call to the people of Sikkim, urging them to remain vigilant in safeguarding the state's unique identity and constitutional status. In a strongly worded statement issued on Friday, Bhutia raised concerns over the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), shifting demographics, and the inadequate response to the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) disaster.

Highlighting the importance of Article 371F, which grants Sikkim special provisions under the Indian Constitution, Bhutia emphasized the need for its uncompromised protection. He recalled Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s assurance in Parliament that CAA would not apply to Sikkim, but with a crucial caveat—the Sikkim Legislative Assembly (SLA) must pass a resolution and forward it to the Centre for formal ratification. Expressing frustration, Bhutia questioned, “Who is responsible for this delay—the Centre or our own state leadership?”

Bhutia also warned against unregulated demographic shifts, stating that the unchecked influx of outsiders could drastically alter the socio-cultural fabric of Sikkim. He underscored the strategic significance of the state, cautioning that failure to control these changes could have implications beyond regional politics, extending to national security.

Criticizing the state’s response to last year’s GLOF disaster, Bhutia pointed out that rehabilitation efforts remain inadequate, leaving many affected families struggling to rebuild their lives. Additionally, he raised concerns over the Teesta III Dam issue, calling for greater transparency in negotiations between the state, private entities, and the central government.

Urging the people of Sikkim to stay alert against political appeasement tactics, Bhutia cautioned against falling for short-term incentives and populist distractions. “What use are temporary freebies when our land, identity, and future are at stake?” he asked.

Encouraging active civic participation, Bhutia called upon the people to demand accountability from their leaders and ensure that critical decisions are not made behind closed doors. Quoting a powerful message, he stated, “A clever politician spreads rumors, a wiser one believes none, but only a fool acts without knowing the truth.”