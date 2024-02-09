In a significant crackdown on narcotics trafficking, Tripura Police in Kamalpur, under the Dhalai District, apprehended two individuals and seized a substantial cache of Yaba tablets with an estimated value of Rs 78 lakh on February 8 night.

Dhalai Superintendent of Police, Avinash Rai said that the police received a tip-off regarding a four-wheeler transporting a large quantity of contraband from Dharmanagar in the North District towards Agartala city. Acting on the intelligence, police personnel set up checkpoints and closely monitored the situation.

"Our vigilant officers successfully intercepted the vehicle, which led to the detention of the suspects," stated SP Avinash Rai. Following the detention, a meticulous search of the vehicle uncovered 78,000 Yaba tablets concealed within 39 small containers. The perpetrators had ingeniously devised a secret compartment to conceal the illicit drugs.

The apprehended individuals were identified as Mridul Hossain, the driver, and Tinku Miah, the co-driver. Both hail from Sepahijala district, which shares a significant border stretch with Bangladesh, making it susceptible to smuggling activities.

"The market value of the seized narcotics is estimated to be approximately Rs 78 lakh," disclosed SP Avinash Rai. A case has been registered against the accused, and a thorough investigation into the matter has been initiated.