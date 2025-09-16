Trishakti Warriors complete high-altitude route march in Sikkim, proving combat readiness

Troops of the Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps have successfully completed a grueling six-day high-altitude route march across the treacherous terrain of Sikkim, reaffirming their combat preparedness and endurance in extreme conditions.

Conducted from September 9 to 15, 2025, the march saw soldiers traverse steep gradients, icy winds, and rugged tracks at altitudes reaching 17,000 feet, all while carrying their full operational battle loads, including weapons, equipment, and survival gear. The exercise replicated battlefield conditions in the eastern Himalayas, testing the troops’ physical stamina, mental resilience, and teamwork.

While the Army continues to modernize with drones, smart logistics, and advanced technologies, commanders emphasized the irreplaceable importance of soldierly grit in challenging environments where technology may be limited.

Lt Gen Zubin A. Minwalla, GOC, Trishakti Corps, remarked:

“Technology enhances our capabilities, but it is the soldier’s grit and teamwork that ultimately wins battles. This march reinforces confidence in our ability to fight and prevail in the harshest conditions.”

The successful completion of the route march stands as a testament to the operational readiness of the Trishakti Warriors and their vital role in defending India’s borders in the eastern Himalayas.