Truck accident on Sikkim's JN Road claims one life, injures another
One person died and another was injured in a truck accident on JN Road, Sikkim. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash near the 8th mile mark
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Story highlights
- Accident involved a 407 model truck near 8th mile marker on JN Road
- The co-passenger died from head injuries at STNM hospital
- Truck driver sustained injuries and is receiving medical care
A devastating road accident occurred on JN Road near the 8th Mile in Sikkim, involving a 407 truck. The incident claimed the life of a co-passenger, who reportedly succumbed to severe head injuries while undergoing treatment at STNM Hospital.
The truck driver also sustained injuries in the crash and is currently receiving medical attention.
The cause of the accident remains unclear at this time, but local authorities are believed to have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the tragic event.
Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.
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