After taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed gratitude and spiritual fulfillment. He was accompanied by a delegation of 72 members from the state.

He said, "I feel truly blessed to have taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh. Since Maha Kumbh is held once in 144 years, this is a very fortunate moment for us. We are extremely blessed to be here."

Further, the Sikkim chief minister mentioned that the visit was made possible due to the invitation extended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "Since Yogi Adityanath Ji invited us to the Maha Kumbh Mela, we decided to come here with our entire delegation from Sikkim. A total of 72 members from our state joined me. I thought, why only me? Everyone should have the opportunity to experience this sacred event. That is why the whole delegation came along," Tamang added.

As of February 7, 2025, over 40 crore devotees have already taken the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. According to the latest figures released by PIB Delhi, by 10 am today, more than 42 lakh people had bathed, and with 19 days remaining in the event, the total number is expected to exceed 50 crore.

The religious gathering has drawn millions of people from across India and the world. The Maha Kumbh includes participation from 10 million Kalpavasis, saints, and devotees from different cultures and backgrounds. Despite the completion of three significant bathing days—Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya, and Basant Panchami—the enthusiasm among pilgrims remains high.

Mauni Amavasya saw the largest turnout, with over 8 crore devotees taking the holy dip. Makar Sankranti witnessed 3.5 crore pilgrims, while Paush Purnima recorded 1.7 crore bathers. Basant Panchami also saw more than 2.5 crore devotees performing the ritual.

Several high-profile personalities have already taken part in the spiritual event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have all visited the Sangam. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, along with his cabinet, has also participated in the holy bath. President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to take part in the event on February 10.

Other prominent figures include Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Manipur CM N. Biren Singh, and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel. Union Ministers such as Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Shripad Naik have also attended the event.

Celebrities like Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal, cricketer Suresh Raina, international wrestler The Great Khali, poet Kumar Vishwas, choreographer Remo D’Souza, and senior politicians such as Akhilesh Yadav and Ravi Shankar Prasad have added to the significance of the Maha Kumbh 2025.