Two cyber fraud cases reported in Gangtok, victims lose over Rs 23,000

Two separate cases of cyber fraud were reported from areas under the Gangtok district on January 20, underscoring the growing threat posed by online scams involving fake loan offers and fraudulent online shopping platforms.

In the first incident, a resident of the Singtam area reported that he came across an online advertisement on a social media platform offering instant personal loans. After clicking on the link, he applied for a loan amounting to Rs 60,000. Shortly thereafter, he received a call from an unknown number and was asked to pay a processing fee of Rs 1,999. Trusting the offer, the victim made the payment. However, after the initial transaction, the caller began demanding additional amounts on various pretexts, prompting the victim to suspect foul play. He subsequently realised that he had been cheated, suffering a financial loss of Rs 1,999.

In the second case reported on the same day, a resident of the Tadong area fell prey to an online shopping scam while searching for a two-wheeler on an online classifieds application. The vehicle was advertised at Rs 45,000. After the victim expressed interest, he received a call from an unknown individual who asked him to pay Rs 2,150 as a processing fee. Following the payment, further demands were made for charges such as GPS activation, check post entry and other related expenses. Believing the claims, the victim carried out multiple transactions. When an additional payment was demanded for home delivery, he realised he had been scammed. The total loss in this case amounted to Rs 21,649.

In both cases, complaints were registered on the national cyber crime portal, and the victims were advised to approach their respective local police stations for further legal action. Police have once again urged citizens to remain cautious while responding to online advertisements, loan offers and deals that appear unusually attractive.