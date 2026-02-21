Two Gangtok Zilla Parishad accountants held in alleged salary bill scam; loss may run into crores

The Sikkim Vigilance Police (SVP) on February 21 arrested two accountants of the Gangtok District Zilla Parishad (GDZP) in connection with an alleged salary bill scam that may have caused losses running into crores of rupees.



The arrests were made following a written complaint submitted by the Sachiva of GDZP. An FIR has been registered at the SVP Police Station against the two officials on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery, police said in an official statement.



According to investigators, the case pertains to alleged irregularities in the preparation of salary bills for the financial year 2024–25. The accused were responsible for preparing the monthly salary bills of GDZP staff. During preliminary investigation, it was found that they had allegedly inflated their own salaries on a regular basis.



Police said the accused also prepared and forwarded a false and fabricated list of payees to the bank for the release of monthly salaries. The inflated amounts were allegedly credited directly into their personal accounts. Sources indicated that the practice continued for several months before it was detected.



Soon after registering the case, the Vigilance Police conducted searches at the residences of the accused and seized documents and other materials relevant to the investigation. The two officials are currently in custody and are being questioned.



While initial estimates suggested a loss of several lakhs of rupees to the government exchequer, officials now suspect that the total amount involved could be significantly higher. Investigators said the exact figure would be ascertained after a detailed audit and further scrutiny of financial records. There are concerns that the loss may run into a couple of crores.



Police have not ruled out the possibility of additional financial irregularities or the involvement of other individuals. Further searches and arrests may follow, depending on the findings of the investigation.



Reiterating its commitment to transparency and integrity in public administration, the Sikkim Vigilance Police urged citizens to report instances of corruption or malpractice in government offices. Complaints can be submitted at the Vigilance Police office at Secretariat Annexe I, Sonam Tshering Marg, Gangtok, or through email to the department.