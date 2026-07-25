Two killed, four injured in landslide during road clearance in Sikkim's Namchi district

Two workers were killed and four others sustained grievous injuries after a fresh landslide struck a road-clearing operation in Sikkim's Namchi district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred while six workers were engaged in clearing debris from a road connecting Sada and Phamtam villages, which had been blocked by an earlier landslip. During the operation, another landslide suddenly hit the site, burying all six workers under a mound of debris.

The deceased have been identified as 18-year-old Lal Bahadur Rai and 61-year-old Man Bahadur Gurung.

The injured workers — Anil Rai, Mohan Bahadur Chhetri, Mahendra Rai and Sonam Wangdi Bhutia — were rescued from the debris and shifted to the District Hospital in Namchi for treatment, police said.

Following the incident, the District Collector, accompanied by the Additional District Collector and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, rushed to the site to supervise the rescue operation. Personnel from the local administration, police and villagers jointly carried out the rescue efforts.