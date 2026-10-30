Two persons were killed and a woman sustained serious injuries after massive boulders came crashing down on a vehicle in Sikkim's Mangan district on October 30, officials said.

The incident occurred around 11 am near 4th Mile (S-Turning) in Upper Dzongu, when falling boulders struck people travelling along the road, according to district police.

The deceased have been identified as Kalzang Lepcha and Lakpa Lepcha, both residents of Seebim, 6th Mile, Tingvong, in Upper Dzongu.

Termit Lepcha, wife of Lakpa Lepcha, sustained grievous injuries in the incident. She was initially rushed to Mangan District Hospital for medical treatment.

Further details regarding the circumstances of the incident and the injured woman's condition are awaited.

