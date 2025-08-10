Two linemen critically injured in Sikkim pole collapse

Two electrical workers are in critical condition after an electric pole collapsed during maintenance work in Lingdok Phempo Gaon on Sunday morning.

The incident took place at approximately 9 am while the linemen were servicing overhead wires as part of routine upkeep on the village’s power supply network. According to initial accounts, the pole’s base had been weakened, causing it to give way without warning.

The falling pole struck both workers, trapping them underneath the structure before colleagues and locals rushed to pull them free. Emergency services transported the injured men to STNM Hospital, where they are receiving treatment for severe injuries.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse and assessing whether the pole’s condition had been previously reported.