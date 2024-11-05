Principal Secretary to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, S. D. Dhaka inaugurated two new colleges of pharmacy and nursing under the Medhavi Skills University (MSU), on November 4.

The colleges were established under the theme "Empowering Dreams and Building Futures for Viksit Bharat".

Highlighting public-private partnerships' potential to elevate skill-based education in the state for employment opportunities to local youths, the event saw the participation of prominent figures from industry, government and technology sectors.

The Medhavi Skills University inked several MoUs with organisations like LOGICKNOTS, Transorze Information Solutions Pvt Ltd, and Trika Energy Research Pvt Ltd, along with the hospitality industry leaders like Club Mahindra Resort – Le Vintuna in order to make students industry-ready and bridging the talent gap in rapidly expanding sectors, such as India’s semiconductor industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhakal stressed practical and skills-based education for India’s 2047 development vision, covering the skill gaps across sectors, particularly for youth, including those who have dropped out of school.

He further congratulated the MSU on launching the new colleges and noted the need for more nursing and pharmacy institutions to strengthen its healthcare sector.

Kuldip Sarma, Co-Founder and Pro-Chancellor of MSU said, “Our commitment at Medhavi Skills University aligns deeply with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’. We believe in transforming education through a skill-driven approach that meets the industry demands…Our new facilities and collaborations aim to equip students with the industry-relevant competencies needed for the real-world success of our local youth globally." (With PTI inputs)