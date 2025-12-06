Two senior Sikkim civil service officers elevated to IAS

Two senior officers of the Sikkim Civil Service (SCS) cadre have been formally inducted into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), an official confirmed on Friday.

The induction was done against vacancies earmarked under the Select List of 2024.

The officers, Sarika Pradhan and Norzing Tsering Shenga, both from the 2002 batch of SCS, have been elevated to the IAS after serving the state administration for over two decades.

Their names were recommended through the prescribed selection process.

Sarika Pradhan currently serves as Secretary of the Social Welfare Department, while Norzing Tsering Shenga is posted as Secretary of the Food and Civil Supplies Department.

Their induction into the IAS marks an important administrative milestone for the Sikkim bureaucracy.