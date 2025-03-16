Two shops in Sikkim's Singtam Bazar have been temporarily banned for violating hygiene and manufacturing regulations under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The move was taken after the Food Safety Officer of Gangtok launched an inspection.

During the inspection, Baba Sweets, owned by Shiwratri Giri, and a fast food and sweet shop run by Umesh Prasad were found in breach of Schedule 4 Guidelines, which mandate good manufacturing and hygiene practices.

As a result, the Health & Family Welfare Department of Sikkim has prohibited the manufacturing and sale of sweets and other prepared food items at these establishments until further notice.

Officials have urged all food business operators to strictly adhere to safety norms to prevent potential health risks.

The designated officer of the Food Safety & Standards Cell has issued notices to the erring shops, warning of strict action in case of continued non-compliance.

The inspection is part of ongoing efforts to ensure food safety standards across the state. The Health Department has reiterated that similar inspections will continue in other markets to uphold public health and hygiene standards.