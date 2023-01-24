Sikkim women football players Angel Subba and Priya Chettri have been shortlisted to attend India U-17 women's football team camp to be held at Chennai, Tamil Nadu from 25th January 2023.



Sikkim Football Association congratulated them for the selection and wished them best for their future endeavours.

Earlier on ma , 2022 , ﻿Miffed with the way Sikkim Football Association (SFA) has been running the show in the state for the last few years, Football Players Association of Sikkim (FPAS) - led by its president Nirmal Chettri - demanded for the dissolution of SFA for the cause of the game and the footballers of Sikkim.



Chettri tweeted, "We the Football Players Association of Sikkim held a press conference at Journalist Union of Sikkim Office. We highlighted on the unconstitutional way of functioning within Sikkim Football Association. Also talked about the fund, inactivity of the members & no football for last 3yrs."

Sikkim Football Association is the state governing body of football in Sikkim, India. It is affiliated with the All India Football Federation, the sports national governing body.



The Sikkim Football Association was formed in the year 1976, previously it was known as the Gangtok Football and Sporting Association. Sikkim football dates back with first local team, Kumar Sporting Club.



The federation started Sikkim Gold Cup in 1979 with the help of the Sikkim government.As interest in football in Sikkim went down due to the lack of organizing, former India Football Team captain Baichung Bhutia, who was born in Sikkim, founded the club United Sikkim.