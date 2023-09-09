A cloud of worry hangs over the families of two 15-year-old students, Paljor Tamang and Devraj Subba, who have been missing from Nautanpuri Dham in Jamnagar, Gujarat, since August 28. The two class eight students, who had recently joined the school, were last seen at 11 am on August 28.

As the days have passed without any sign of their whereabouts, concerned parents are raising questions about the school's transparency in handling the situation. They have lodged a formal complaint with the Crime Branch in Sikkim, seeking assistance in locating their missing children.

Earlier today, the parents of Paljor Tamang held a press conference, shedding light on their agonizing search for their child. They expressed their frustration, explaining that despite their relentless efforts, they have been unable to trace their beloved child. Consequently, they appealed to the government to intervene in the case and provide assistance in their quest to find their missing son.

Meanwhile, the police have been actively investigating the disappearance. According to the authorities, on August 28, Paljor Korna Tamang, aged 14, and Daut Lal Bahadur Subba, aged 15, left the premises of Navtanpuri Dham Khijda Mandir Trust in Jamnagar at 10:00 A.M.

Through diligent investigation, the police have reconstructed the route taken by the two missing students on that day. The route includes locations such as Khijda temple, the scrap market, Setawad, followed by a walk to Sat rasta and a one-hour halt at the bus stand. Subsequently, they proceeded to Khodiyar Colony, took a rickshaw to Highway Hari Hotel on Dwarka Road, and then continued on foot to Zankhar Patiya. From there, they took another rickshaw to Khambhaliya Railway Station, where they stayed until 21:15.

Intriguingly, at 22:30, the students boarded the Okha Jaipur Train from Khambhaliya Railway Station. Their journey continued to unfold as they were spotted on CCTV footage at Jaipur Railway Station at 15:30 on August 29, 2023. There, they purchased a ticket for Delhi.

To intensify the search efforts, a four-member police team left for Delhi on September 6, 2023, as they suspected that the missing students might be en route to Delhi via the Sultanpur Weekly Express from Jaipur. The team diligently checked various railway stations, including New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi, Delhi Kant, and Delhi Sarairohila, along with Gurugram Railway Station in Delhi.

As the search for Paljor Tamang and Devraj Subba continues, the police are meticulously reviewing CCTV footage from different railway stations in Delhi and those along the route taken by the Sultanpur Weekly Express Train from Jaipur to Delhi on August 29, 2023. The families of the missing students, along with law enforcement agencies, remain committed to uncovering the truth behind their disappearance.