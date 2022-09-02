Two students from Sikkim, who have been selected under Nar Bahadur Bhandari Fellowship Scheme (NBBFS) for their study at Stanford University and Imperial College, London are Mr. Vedanth Sharma, MS Aeronautics & Astronautics, and Mr. Yash Raj Rai, MSc Financial Technology respectively this year.

During the search of the top 20 best universities of the world, it was found that Stanford University stands in 3rd position and the Imperial College London stands in 7th position in the QS-2022 World Ranking of University.

The Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang has congratulated both the students for their achievement in obtaining admission to these universities.

The Government of Sikkim has already made a provision of Rs 1 crore for the NBBFS from which 50 lakhs each will be granted to them.

The Government of Sikkim is committed to support the meritorious students of Sikkim for higher studies in the top 20 Foreign Universities of world under Nar Bahadur Bhandari Fellowship Scheme (NBBFS).