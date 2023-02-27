Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman landed at Bagdogra airport on February 27 to attend a four-day post budget interaction and programmes co-ordinated by NABARD in Sikkim.



Sitharaman was received by B.S Panth, Tourism Minister, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, Tseten Dorjee, Principal Director,Accounts, Buildings and Housing Department , Kumar Bardewa, Director, Finance Department, Manoj Rai, Commissioner, Comercial Taxes Division and officials from Protocol Unit, Siliguri at the airport.



The Union Finance Minister is visiting Sikkim for four days from 27th February to 2nd March 2023, during which she will be attending the post budget interaction and also interact with students of Sikkim University. Subsequently she would be attending programmes co-ordinated by NABARD.



Sitharaman will also visit North Sikkim for her further official commitments.



She is accompanied by S.S Nakul,IAS, P. S to Minister and Shri Sernya Bhutia, personal assistant to the minister.



Also read : Thick layers of snow blankets Sikkim as road leading to Tsomgo lake, Nathula blocked