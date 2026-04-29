Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Sikkim on three-day tour from May 1

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to visit Sikkim on a three-day tour beginning May 1.

According to official sources, the Union Finance Minister will attend an official programme at Soreng on the first day of her visit.

Following the event, she is expected to travel to Gnathang Village under the Gnathang-Machong constituency to review ongoing developmental works being carried out under the Vibrant Village Programme.

During the visit, Sitharaman is also expected to hold meetings with various stakeholders to assess the progress of development initiatives and gather feedback regarding implementation at the grassroots level.

The visit is likely to focus on infrastructure development, border village welfare, and the strengthening of connectivity and public services in strategically important areas of the Himalayan state.