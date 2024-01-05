The Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to arrive in Sikkim tomorrow on a three day visit.

During her stay in Sikkim, Smt Sitharaman would attend a credit outreach program at Manan Kendra, Gangtok. She would also visit the border village Kupup in East Sikkim and attend a credit outreach program by NABARD.

The Finance Minister will leave for New Delhi on 8th January on the completion of her three day visit.

