Union Minister Ajay Tamta begins three-day visit to Sikkim to review highway projects

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta arrived at Bagdogra Airport today (June 4) for a three-day official visit to Sikkim from June 4 to June 6.

During the visit, the minister will inspect key National Highway projects in the state, including National Highway 10, National Highway 710 and National Highway 510.

Ajay Tamta is also scheduled to chair review meetings on various Central Government programmes, policies and infrastructure development projects being implemented across Sikkim.

According to officials, the visit is aimed at assessing the progress of ongoing highway construction and upgradation works, while reviewing the implementation of key infrastructure initiatives designed to improve connectivity and support economic growth in the Himalayan state.

Upon his arrival at Bagdogra Airport, the Union Minister was received by officials from the Protocol Unit, Camp Bagdogra, and Liaison Officer Jigme Lachungpa of the Roads and Bridges Department.

The visit is expected to focus on strengthening road connectivity and accelerating the execution of strategic infrastructure projects in Sikkim.