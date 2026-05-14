Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia begins three-day visit to Sikkim today

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and Communications, will arrive in Sikkim on May 14, for a three-day official visit to review key infrastructure, tourism and connectivity projects across the Himalayan state.

According to the scheduled itinerary, the Union Minister will land at Bagdogra Airport at around 7 PM before proceeding to Namchi in South Sikkim for an overnight halt.

On May 15, Scindia will begin his engagements with a visit to Temi Tea Garden, the lone tea estate of Sikkim and one of the state’s prominent tourist attractions. He is also scheduled to inspect the ongoing Bhaleydunga Ropeway Project in Yangang and review progress of the tourism infrastructure project.

Later in the day, the Union Minister will attend the Sikkim Premier League at Bhaichung Stadium. Following the event, he will travel to Gangtok and visit Orchidium, a tourism and cultural attraction recently visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Sikkim tour.

On May 16, Scindia will proceed to the strategic Indo-China border area at Nathula Pass, where he is expected to inspect facilities being developed for the resumption and management of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

The Minister will review acclimatisation centres constructed at Hangu Lake and 17th Mile for Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims. These facilities were virtually inaugurated earlier by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to the state.

He will also inspect the under-construction parking infrastructure at Nathula, being developed with a capacity to accommodate nearly 1,000 vehicles to improve tourist management and reduce congestion in the border region.

Later the same day, the Union Minister will attend the 51st State Day celebrations in Gangtok as the Guest of Honour.

Scindia’s visit is being viewed as significant for Sikkim, especially in the sectors of tourism, connectivity, border infrastructure and pilgrimage development, with several centrally-supported projects currently underway in the state.