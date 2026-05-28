Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia hails Sikkim’s fully literate status under ULLAS

Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia on May 28 congratulated the people of Sikkim after the state was formally declared fully literate under the ULLAS (Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society) initiative.

Calling it a “historic moment”, Scindia said “Saakshar Sikkim is now a reality” and described the achievement as a major step in the state’s educational progress.

In a post on X, the Union minister said education forms “the foundation of an empowered and developed region” and added that the milestone reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “Viksit North East”.

“Many congratulations to the people of Sikkim,” he wrote.

Scindia also reiterated the Centre’s commitment to the state’s development, recalling his visit to Sikkim during the 51st Statehood Day celebrations earlier this month.

“The Prime Minister’s resolve is Sikkim’s progress, Sikkim’s development,” he had said during the visit.

The minister further highlighted a Rs 360-crore mission backed by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region to strengthen Sikkim’s organic economy.

According to him, the initiative aims to transform the state from a “certified organic producer to a globally integrated premium organic economy” through improved infrastructure, branding, traceability and export-market integration.

He said the mission would boost farmer incomes, strengthen farmer producer organisations (FPOs), expand cold-chain and logistics infrastructure, and impact more than 66,000 farming families across the state.