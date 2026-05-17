Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia pitches Rs 360-crore organic mission during Sikkim Statehood Day visit

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to Sikkim’s development during the 51st Statehood Day celebrations, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains focused on the Himalayan state’s progress and economic growth.

Scindia, who holds the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and Communications portfolios, attended the celebrations during his three-day visit to Sikkim and extended greetings to the people of the state.

“On the 51st Statehood Day, on the occasion of Foundation Day, from my heart, best wishes and greetings to everyone. The Prime Minister’s resolve is Sikkim’s progress, Sikkim’s development,” he told reporters.

Sikkim observes Statehood Day every year on May 16 to mark its merger with the Indian Union in 1975.

Highlighting the Centre’s push towards strengthening Sikkim’s organic economy, Scindia said a ₹360-crore mission backed by the Ministry of DoNER aims to transform the state from a certified organic producer into a globally connected premium organic economy.

In a post on X, the Union Minister said the initiative would focus on “world-class infrastructure, aggregation, branding, traceability and export-market integration”. He added that the mission is expected to improve farmer incomes, empower Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), and expand cold-chain and logistics networks across the state.

According to the minister, the project is likely to benefit more than 66,000 farming families in Sikkim.

Scindia arrived in the state on Thursday to review major infrastructure, tourism and connectivity projects. His visit is being viewed as significant amid ongoing centrally funded initiatives linked to border infrastructure, pilgrimage tourism and transport connectivity in the region.

During the tour, the minister also visited the famous Temi Tea Garden in South Sikkim’s Namchi district, where he interacted with tea garden workers and joined them in plucking tea leaves.

Wearing a traditional bamboo basket used by tea workers, Scindia spent time with labourers and appreciated their role in preserving Sikkim’s internationally recognised tea heritage.