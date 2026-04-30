Union Minister Kiren Rijiju arrives in Sikkim for official visit

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju arrived in Sikkim on April 30 by road on an official visit to the state.

The Union Minister was accompanied by singer Mohit Chauhan and received a warm welcome from state ministers, senior officials, and administrative officers upon arrival.

During the visit, Rijiju is scheduled to participate in official meetings and conduct field inspections across Mangan District as part of his official engagements in the state.