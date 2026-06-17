Union Minister lauds Sikkim's ‘Mero Rukh, Mero Santati’ scheme, calls for wider adoption

Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Labour, Shobha Karandlaje, on Wednesday, June 17, praised Sikkim's community-driven environmental initiatives and described the state's flagship 'Mero Rukh, Mero Santati' (My Tree, My Legacy) programme as a model that could be replicated across the country.

Karandlaje made the remarks while participating in the nationwide 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign at Smriti Ban in Bulbuley, where she planted a sapling as part of the initiative that promotes tree plantation in honour of mothers.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister commended the Sikkim Forest and Environment Department for its afforestation efforts and highlighted the 'Mero Rukh, Mero Santati' scheme as an innovative approach to linking environmental conservation with child welfare.

Launched in 2023, the programme marks the birth of a child by planting between 100 and 108 trees, creating a symbolic bond between the child's future and the protection of the environment.

Describing the initiative as "visionary", Karandlaje said it fosters environmental responsibility from an early age by connecting the growth of children with the growth of trees.

"The initiative beautifully links the growth of children with the growth of trees, fostering environmental responsibility from an early age," she said.

Highlighting the scheme's achievements, the Minister said nearly 10,000 children have been enrolled under the programme and more than one million trees have been planted across the State since its launch.

She congratulated the Sikkim government and the Forest and Environment Department for the successful implementation of the initiative and expressed hope that similar programmes would be adopted by other States.

The 'Mero Rukh, Mero Santati' scheme has gained national attention for combining ecological conservation with community participation, while encouraging families to contribute directly to the expansion of green cover in the Himalayan State.